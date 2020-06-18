Idea to help Greater Trail food banks

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@trailtimes.ca. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

I am reading that reusable grocery bags are making a comeback in British Columbia. (Schizophrenia is prevalent out here)

In light of that, I have an idea that may have some value.

If we are going back to reusable bags, perhaps we should add an additional pocket on the out side of the bag.

Use this pocket for one item that you would take to the food bank.

I am sure if we all did that, there would be very few shortages at the food bank. And it would also be fresh.

I have issue with people that give outdated products to the food bank.

The people that have a need for the food bank are fellow human beings like all the rest of us.

By buying an item for the food bank each time you shop, it would assure that fresh food would always be available.

Just an idea!

Fred Antifaev

Fruitvale

Letters