Is Warfield council acceding to global governance?

Is the Warfield council acceding to global governance?

I wish to applaud Robin Siddall for his letter entitled “Looking for the right to pursue life, liberty and happiness” (Trail Times, 26 Nov, 2020).

It appears that the Warfield council is not only exceeding its mandate, it is also lacking the knowledge and skills required to assess the “Energy Plan” and “Food Charter”.

For example, the Plan and Charter present conflicting goals.

Under the Charter, the Warfield greenhouses will require CO2 emissions but the Plan wants to reach zero emissions by 2050.

Furthermore, farming requires considerable knowledge and skills, and is not a simple matter of placing a seed in the ground, a common urban misperception.

The Energy Plan is based on a scientific fraud that vilifies carbon dioxide (“CO2”), the gas of life.

With reduced CO2 levels, the planet will become a dead planet devoid of plant and animal life.

We cannot generate too much CO2, nor can we generate enough CO2 to replenish our CO2-starved atmosphere.

Contrary to climate-change propaganda, CO2 does not give us the power to control the climate.

However, CO2 is required to green the planet, thereby enabling food production.

Thorpe Watson, PhD

Warfield

Letter to the Editor

Most Read