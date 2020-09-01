(Image p2p.onecause.com)

Join B.C.’s fundraising walk to cure Huntington Disease

What? BC Walk for Huntington Disease (HD)

When? Sept. 13, 2020.

Where? Your Own Neighbourhood – Anywhere in beautiful B.C.!

Cost? $0

No matter your choice of exercise, or where you take part from, join us in improving lives of those affected by HD together but apart.

At this year’s BC Walk for HD, everyone will exercise with their closest family and friends (50 max) while socially distanced wherever is the most convenient to them.

We encourage everyone to track their kilometres travelled and post pictures using the hashtag #BCwalk4HD.

Don’t forget the theme is Huntington Heroes, celebrating the everyday heroes that make up the HD Community.

Walk dressed as your favourite hero (superheroes, musicians, athletes, service people, etc). Prizes are available for the best costume.

Thanks to a kind donor, your event impact will be doubled this fall!

Donations received by Sept.30, 2020 will be matched dollar for dollar so we can make double the progress towards providing support for HD families today, and give hope, by changing the course of this disease, for HD families tomorrow.

For event information, incentives and schedule visit https://p2p.onecause.com/bcwalk.

Huntington disease (HD) is a debilitating brain disorder that is fatal and incurable. About one in every 7,000 Canadians has HD and approximately one in every 5,500 is at-risk of developing the disease.

Many more are touched by HD whether as a caregiver, a family member, or a friend.

Huntington disease is often described as having the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS – simultaneously. As the disease progresses, a person with Huntington’s become less able to manage movements, recall events, make decisions and control emotions.

The disease leads to incapacitation and, eventually, death.

The Huntington Society of Canada (HSC) is a respected leader in the worldwide effort to find a meaningful treatment for Huntington disease. HSC is the only Canadian health charity dedicated to providing help and hope for families dealing with Huntington disease across Canada.

