Join Canadians in a virtual walk for Alzheimer’s

The online event goes May 31

While the world and daily life has shifted as we know it, residents of Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Nakusp, Slocan, Trail and other West Kootenay communities living with dementia still need to access support and education.

To help fund these services locally, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is joining Alzheimer Societies across Canada to bring the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.

More than 70,000 British Columbians live with dementia and this number is expected to grow.

“Dementia doesn’t stop and neither do we,” says Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard. “Even though the ways we are delivering our programs and services have needed to change, we are still committed to helping British Columbians affected by dementia. I invite all of you to help us do this by registering and fundraising for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.”

Taking place on Sunday, May 31, the online event will start at 9 a.m. and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Participants will hear from people across Canada who are affected by dementia, and will be encouraged to move in a way that works for them.

This could be laps around your yard, a living room dance party or jumping jacks on your balcony.

It’s easy to get involved: visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register to represent your community and get updates about the online Walk experience. You can do your fitness challenge before, during or after the event and create a fundraising page to share with your friends and family.

Proceeds will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in your local community. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

“We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated,” says Howard. “We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important.”

Show that no matter what the world looks like, you still support people affected by dementia by fundraising and registering today at walkforalzheimers.ca.

Alzheimer's Diseasefundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Bigger is not always better’ says Canadian cattle farmer

Just Posted

Join Canadians in a virtual walk for Alzheimer’s

The online event goes May 31

Fact: B.C. bats don’t carry or spread COVID

BC Annual Bat Count goes this summer, citizens encouraged to take part

Mountain Pineapple defers application for new cannabis store in Rossland

The application was originally going to be reviewed by city council on May 19

Kootenay wildlife restoration projects receive $5.5 million in grants

Many of the projects are taking place in the West Kootenay region

Waneta Trail Sunrise Rotarians pitch in

The club has donated sanitizer, masks to frontline workers

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Most Read