Keep striving for B.C. hospice services

The Greater Trail Hospice Society has been a caring, compassionate service to Trail and the surrounding areas for many years.
However, a hospice where palliative care from medical professionals and volunteers to patients and their families should still be a goal to strive for.
Hospices have provided care as an alternative to hospitals in many communities across Canada and other countries.
To quote from a book titled, “Matters of Life and Death,” by André Picard, a leading Canadian health journalist;
“A good death is as important as a good life.”
E.H. Moorhouse
Trail