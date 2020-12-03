Keep striving for B.C. hospice services

Greater Trail hospice has provided compassionate care to this area for years. Photo: Roman Kraft on Unsplash

The Greater Trail Hospice Society has been a caring, compassionate service to Trail and the surrounding areas for many years.

However, a hospice where palliative care from medical professionals and volunteers to patients and their families should still be a goal to strive for.

Hospices have provided care as an alternative to hospitals in many communities across Canada and other countries.

To quote from a book titled, “Matters of Life and Death,” by André Picard, a leading Canadian health journalist;

“A good death is as important as a good life.”

E.H. Moorhouse

Trail

