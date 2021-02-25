Kudos to ArtBoxes and Art PenPals

Letter to the Editor from Virginia Clover of Warfield

Examples of wall hangings by local students that were sent in ArtBoxes to Greater Trail seniors who signed up for the program. Photo: VISAC Gallery/Instagram

Kudos to the Le Roi Community Foundation and VISAC Gallery for the weaving project for seniors.

We were thrilled to receive the carefully penned notes and handmade examples from local students which inspired our own attempts at creating a wall hanging.

Exceptional organization and creativity went into making the beautiful project kits, as well as coordinating with elementary schools and reaching out to seniors.

I am inspired to continue working with wools, as I hope my partner, a grade school student from Webster, might be also.

Hopefully the gallery may one day display some examples of this first rate project.

Thank you so very much,

Virginia Clover

Letter to the Editor