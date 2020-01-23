Kudos to the Trail road crew! The task of snow clearing has been unrelenting throughout January. Of course there are often complaints about public services, but given the onslaught of snow, I give the men and women a solid thumbs up for keeping on top of things. And it’s not just the street clearing. It’s the clearing of side areas like parking lots and sidewalks too, plus removing large piles of snow especially at corners that impede visibility. And the thoughtful choice by the crew of where to pile the snow once removed, does not go unnoticed. That extra effort is appreciated. As a homeowner, it’s great to not then have to move the snow… again.

I do confess I live in the flatlands of Trail so I can’t speak for the folks in West Trail, but my travels through that neighborhood reveal at least adequate snow clearing.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the highways crew too. Given the traffic to contend with simultaneously — not to mention some very aggressive drivers — snow removal cannot be an easy task.

Thanks again road crew, and have fun with the slush now. For you … here’s to summer!

Ron Clarke

Trail