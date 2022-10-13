Kudos to Trail pickleball players

The Pickleball Club is always looking for players, new and experienced, and game times are available almost every day of the week. Courts are booked at the Trail Memorial Gym for Monday and Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 9-11 a.m. Saturday’s go from 10 a.m. to noon at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse. Call Trail Parks and Rec to join or register at 250-364-0888. Photo: Jim Bailey

Letter to the Editor from Dan Maisonneuve of Mabel Lake, B.C.

Kudos to the pickleball club in Trail!

We visited a few weeks ago as our adult children just moved there.

I, of course, had to search out the local pickleball courts.

I met about 15 incredibly friendly welcoming people there and had some great games!

You could not ask for better ambassadors for your town.

Looking forward to coming back in the spring!

Dan Maisonneuve,

Mabel Lake, B.C.

