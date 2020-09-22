Lab work a test of patience in Trail

Not everyone has a computer to book vital lab appointments says Linda Grandbois. (Unsplash photo)

It has been some time since I have had the desire to send a letter to the editor of our local newspaper.

This is not because there has been nothing for me to complain(whine) about but because there has been too much for me to complain (whine) about and I have had trouble deciding which one is most important.

Well, this morning I just found a topic that fits the bill.

Right now there is something happening that needs attention.

I am talking about the fact that seniors in our town ( and most likely in all other towns as well ) now have something new to worry about.

The latest test of our patience is the difficulty we have with getting our required blood work done at the local lab.

In the good old days, we went to the lab and sat down to wait our turn.

Then we went to the lab, took a number and sat down to wait our turn.

Then we had to wait outside until the doors were opened so we could go inside at all.

Great in the summer not so much in the winter.

Then we had to phone for an available appointment and don’t even get me started on how long one had to wait while the phone rang, and rang, and, well I think you can see where I am going with this.

The overworked lab people who have to do the blood collections apparently also have to answer the phone.

NOW – there is something new and it just seems so silly but here it is – NOW we have to make our appointments ON LINE!

Seriously!!

Who in this world has decided that everyone has a computer?

I know many seniors who do not have computers or cell phones or the internet required to go online to make the required appointment.

I know it is not the hardworking lab people, they really are doing their best with the limited time they have for the ever increasing number of people who are on meds prescribed by their doctors and need to be monitored by monthly bloodwork.

Sadly one cannot even pre-make a future appointment because that option has also been taken off the table.

Getting one’s bloodwork done EVERY month would scare me just all by itself but having to jump through a whole bunch of hoops just to get to the point of making it happen cannot be explained.

We simply cannot in good faith make life more difficult for our vulnerable seniors.

Anyone else who has to deal with this latest test of our patience should read this letter and maybe send one of their own to either the local paper or maybe the ruling body who sets the rules for medical procedures.

At the very least people should discuss this with their doctors just as soon as we get to see them in person – but that’s a different letter.

Sincerely,

Linda Grandbois

Senior (and proud of it)

Trail

BC HealthinteriorbcSeniors