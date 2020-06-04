Adam Kingsmill lost his right leg below the knee as a toddler. He is sharing his story about the dangers of riding lawn mowers so others don’t have to go through what he did. (War Amps photo)

Lawn mowers are ‘mean machines’

Letter to the Editor from Adam Kingsmill

Dear Editor,

Accidents can happen in a split second.

When I was two years old, I ran into the path of a riding lawn mower and lost my right leg below the knee.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program and I help pass on the Association’s PLAYSAFE message.

With lawn cutting season here, I want everyone to know that kids should not ride, operate or play near lawn mowers.

I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did.

I hope that by sharing my story, it will prevent even just one child from being injured.

Lawn mowers are tools, not toys.

The War Amps video, Lawn Mowers Are Mean Machines, focuses on the dangers of lawn mowers and is a valuable resource for families and educators.

Please take some time to watch the video at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Adam Kingsmill, 20

Smithers, BC

ChildcareLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Minister reflects on Child Care Month

Just Posted

Trail centenarian looking forward to her letter from the Queen

With COVID protocols quashing gatherings, Irene can only have a small celebration for her 100th bday

City of Rossland looks to electrify vehicles and equipment

City council passed three motions on June 1 to work towards commitment

Lawn mowers are ‘mean machines’

Letter to the Editor from Adam Kingsmill

Trail Blazers: The great flood of ‘48

Trail Blazers is a weekly series in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Nelson counsellor works online with university students in central Asia during pandemic

Robin Higgins is home from her job in Tajikistan because of COVID-19

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run organization which gives people flights to doctors appointments

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Nature Conservancy takes in more lands near Canal Flats

Badgers, bears and birds to benefit from bolstering bunchgrass conservation in Rocky Mountain Trench

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Most Read