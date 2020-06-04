Letter to the Editor from Adam Kingsmill

Adam Kingsmill lost his right leg below the knee as a toddler. He is sharing his story about the dangers of riding lawn mowers so others don’t have to go through what he did. (War Amps photo)

Dear Editor,

Accidents can happen in a split second.

When I was two years old, I ran into the path of a riding lawn mower and lost my right leg below the knee.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program and I help pass on the Association’s PLAYSAFE message.

With lawn cutting season here, I want everyone to know that kids should not ride, operate or play near lawn mowers.

I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did.

I hope that by sharing my story, it will prevent even just one child from being injured.

Lawn mowers are tools, not toys.

The War Amps video, Lawn Mowers Are Mean Machines, focuses on the dangers of lawn mowers and is a valuable resource for families and educators.

Please take some time to watch the video at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Adam Kingsmill, 20

Smithers, BC

ChildcareLetter to the Editor