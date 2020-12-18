Letters to the editor should be emailed to editor@trailtimes.ca.

‘Let’s Save the Planet …’

Letter from Robin Siddall, Warfield

Two headlines hitting the papers tonight push me to rail again against an unneeded, very expensive, and totally useless effort to “save the planet.”

“Expensive” Trudeau is planning on adding, by 2030, at least $25 to every gas fill-up and thousands of dollars to our heating bills.

He promises that we will get rebates but I expect that he will need the revenue in order to reduce the deficits he is busy compiling for our grand kids.

I recognize also that there is no such thing as a politician who wouldn’t rather spend my tax dollars rather than give them back in rebates.

These are the direct hits to our wallets but let’s also not forget the increased cost of living when industry and transportation get hit.

Good luck to the retirees on fixed incomes.

But take heart.

He says if we can’t afford the increased taxes then we should be buying electric vehicles and wind mills.

He might be right for those that can afford it.

The other headline is a little tougher to sort out.

“Nine” local councils, West Kootenay EcoSociety “partners”, are planning on taking their Renewable Energy Plans to a vote to “adopt and implement.”

It is likely that these councils will just push any real impacts down the road so it is hard to say what these costs will be.

At least Trudeau is straightforward about letting us know what his plans are for “kicking the *#&! (heck?)” out of our income.

But that gets me wondering whether or not any of the councils would have the courage to submit their plans to a referendum for input from the “silent majority.”

Somehow I wouldn’t bet on it.

Given that council knows what is best for us, they and their “focus groups” will make the decision on our behalf.

Renewables are the “politically correct” thing to do so deciding on our behalf must be making sense to them.

“Useless.”

Do you know how many coal plants are under construction or planned for China, India, and Southeast Asia?

Their annual emission increases will more than cancel any savings Canada hopes to make.

Trudeau will tell you that these countries have all signed on to the Paris Agreement so they will be cutting back soon.

To expect that these countries will hamstring their economies by buying in to the Net Zero fantasy pushed by the UN and “at a boy” Trudeau (and locally by the West Kootenay EcoSociety), it just ain’t going to happen.

But if you feel the need to do everything you can to “save the planet,” then by all means, I urge you to keep voting for Trudeau and the Liberals and our local “nine” councils.

And some final food for thought:

1. Do you find it ironic that distribution of the Covid19 vaccine, needed to save millions of lives, requires dry ice (solid form of CO2) to keep it cold enough for distribution?

2. Unlike real scientific theories, the “catastrophic global warming theory” cannot be disproven because it’s conclusion lies somewhere far off in the future.

Is this not more than a little convenient for all the scientists, politicians and the media.

Robin Siddall, retiree

Warfield

Letter to the Editor

Most Read