“And we can thank God and Mother Nature for such elegant and naturally occurring checks and balances to sustain life on earth,” writes Russ Babcock. Photo: Louis Maniquet on Unsplash

“And we can thank God and Mother Nature for such elegant and naturally occurring checks and balances to sustain life on earth,” writes Russ Babcock. Photo: Louis Maniquet on Unsplash

Letter: A message to teachers of our children

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

Over the years I have read many very good arguments that go a long way to debunking the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) nonsense.

But they are almost always lacking in that there is rarely (if ever) an understandable discussion of the first principles premise underlying the chemical/physical mechanics of how CO2 is supposed to cause all of this catastrophic warming of earth’s atmosphere in the first place.

The idea that infrared radiation (IR) from lands and oceans being absorbed by a minuscule four parts out of every 10,000 in the atmosphere is responsible for such gargantuan heat transfer (to the other 9,996 non-absorbing parts) is utter nonsense.

But that in essence is the premise of the ever-predicted catastrophic global warming and climate change dogma.

All these photons (unit packets of energy) radiating from the earth’s surface are (by definition) travelling at light speed in a straight line, and when only four out of 10,000 molecules in the atmosphere are capable of absorbing them, or even just redirecting them, the vast majority of these photons will reach the upper limits of the atmosphere unimpeded and very quickly.

So the insulation effect (which is not a “greenhouse” effect) simply cannot be due to an extremely dilute gas like CO2 (4 molecules per 10,000) in the atmosphere.

Even more meaningful than just debunking this loony AGW premise – I would like to suggest that there is a far more plausible rationale that explains how earth’s atmosphere (all of it, not just the so-called greenhouse gases) slows the cooling of earth’s surface as much as it does every day – mostly by way of mass transfer of energy (i.e. 1. molecular collisions between the earth’s surfaces and the atmosphere, 2. evaporative cooling of ocean surfaces, 3. convection of warmed air to the upper region of the troposphere), and finally the energy escapes to the upper reaches of the atmosphere and outer space by radiative heat transfer.

As described, this heat transfer process not only explains the magnitude of the insulation effect that we all experience each and every day after the sun goes down, but it also explains why the nocturnal cooling of the earth does not happen as rapidly as it does on the moon because the moon does not have an insulating atmosphere.

It would be wise for our children to know that Earth’s average global temperature is about 33 degrees warmer than it would be if it did not have an atmosphere and the above reasoning is the logical and scientific rationale for this fact.

And we can thank God and Mother Nature for such elegant and naturally occurring checks and balances to sustain life on earth.

It is certainly not anything that mankind is capable of controlling – with or without burning hydrocarbon fuels.

Russ Babcock

Genelle

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lots of talk but little action on B.C.’s old growth protection

Just Posted

Car rinse in Warfield circa 1966. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Who remembers this blast from the past?

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

“And we can thank God and Mother Nature for such elegant and naturally occurring checks and balances to sustain life on earth,” writes Russ Babcock. Photo: Louis Maniquet on Unsplash
Letter: A message to teachers of our children

Letter to the Editor from Russ Babcock of Genelle

The Trail ambassador candidates are taking their talents to the stage Friday night, with the showcase culminating in the crowning of a new Miss Trail, Miss Trail Princess and Miss Congeniality. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme
Miss Trail 2021 will be crowned Friday night

After the 2020 pageant was cancelled, seven candidates remained for this year’s event

COVID-19 cases in B.C. for the week of April 25 to May 1. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Nelson surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases in 2021

The West Kootenays meanwhile saw numbers drop at the end of April

TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted
Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Visitors asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration and scientific studies

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,000 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Two Pileated Woodpeckers sharing the bounty! Kathleen Opal photo
Urban wildlife Part XI: The Kootenay birds (and others) of 2021

The work of photographers in the Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part XI. With links to Parts I-X

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

Some of the funding will provide more EV charging stations, such as this one at Rogers Pass. Kootenay Rockies Tourism photo.
StrongerBC provides funding for tourism projects in Kootenay Rockies region

A number of initiatives to enhance tourism are underway across the Kootenay Rockies

Most Read