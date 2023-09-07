Letter: ‘Anger never reaps healthy solutions’

“I would like to encourage anyone who hears a rumour, or has a criticism/concern, to ask questions.”

Dear Editor,

Several days ago, a red pickup truck blocked the alley near the homeless shelter and started shouting obscenities and throwing rocks at the guests of the shelter and the staff that work there.

This is just depraved and the harsh judgemental anger that comes from this is pure poison.

How can anyone possibly think that actions such as this have any benefit … if they think that.

Is this just plain evil?

No good can come of this and the person doing this will pay for it in some way unbeknownst to him; we all pay for our actions.

At the very least, this is a legally chargeable act, but it is true that what goes around comes around, and his day will come.

Regardless, there are too many hate-fueled attitudes, words and actions toward the shelter.

People who want change work with what there is.

They ask questions, seek solutions, have compassion and strive to make things better.

It is a small mind that self-righteously looks for what is wrong instead of finding what is good and right, and needs improvement.

Build on what the service is, instead of tearing apart the people out there trying to help.

There is a small group of people (who like to talk a lot) pointing fingers (without knowledge), spreading rumours and gossip (without asking).

I have heard so many rumours about the shelter — unfounded, unexamined, absolute assumptions — that are downright slanderous.

How long can we let this go on?

The Facebook page “Save Trail BC” is the place I find all these hate stories, and I am so tired of it all.

It is mean, damaging, and it is creating more hate.

It is creating people like the guy in the red truck throwing rocks.

That is all this page does.

Create hate, express rage, judge unrighteously, condemn without inquisition.

I would like to encourage anyone who hears a rumour, or has a criticism/concern, to ask questions.

Find out, and stay away from small-minded self-righteous people whose egos tell them they are great, but whose actions tell us they are just close-minded and harshly judgemental.

Anger never reaps healthy solutions.

Get the facts, not hearsay; and have some compassion.

How terrifying it must have been to have obscenities screamed at you and have rocks thrown at you, for being homeless in an alley.

Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Let’s stop the lies, the hate.

Save Trail BC from Hate.

Holly Wilson,

Trail

