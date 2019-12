Letter to the Editor from Gwen Nicol

This is a public question to Trail council and the Regional District.

Why do you expect the good citizens who ride the buses to wait at the downtown exchange in the baking sun, pouring rain and blowing snow year after year?

Do you care enough to erect a shelter soon and actually promote bus use?

Gwen Nicol

Trail



