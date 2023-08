With all the fires in B.C., we should all look around in the areas that surround us.

I did.

Between Warfield and Trail it’s amazing how many dead, dried up trees are standing.

And also just above Warfield towards Rossland, it’s the same thing just in behind Eliot Street.

Obviously we have to be proactive instead of reactive.

Something needs to be done about this dead tree standing issue and soon — before we are another West Kelowna.

Sincerely,

Virgil Gaudry

Warfield

City of TrailLetter to the EditorSeniors