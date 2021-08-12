Letter: Enough

“The costs incurred to many business owners and taxpayers to secure their buildings and properties are astronomical,” write the Trail Concerned Citizens group. Photo: Samuel Regan Asante/Unsplash

Enough.

The situation regarding the mentally ill/ homeless/addicted population in Trail is not sustainable.

We will start by commending city council for cleaning up the alleys in downtown Trail, but this is just external improvement. Now comes the hard part where the city tackles the internal trauma many of these individuals have experienced.

We don’t have the services here to sustain all the new and vulnerable people who are moving to Trail; we did have enough services for those who lived here before the pandemic.

With ongoing support, rehabilitation by well-trained and experienced professional staff over-seeing boarding homes, these vulnerable individuals can learn or relearn their daily activities and thus achieve a fulfilling life. If you want to find a job the first step is to clean yourself up and be presentable.

To do otherwise than to give these people basic skills only enables them to continue their destructive behaviours.

What is the source of so many homeless people coming to Trail and what is the attraction?

Trail is not on the beaten path, so is there some organization behind this?

We have heard numerous times that people have seen vans dropping these individuals off at various locations in Trail.

Why are so many politicians at all levels of government looking the other way? Just think of the impact this situation is having on our local business people.

The costs incurred to many business owners and taxpayers to secure their buildings and properties are astronomical.

Some are afraid to go to work and are getting tired of ongoing daily issues regarding cleaning the outside of their buildings and picking up needles ,which in itself is highly dangerous.

Another cost to business people is the fact that they are losing customers; several people have told us that they are afraid to go downtown now.

Several banks have had to close their ATM’s during evening hours because people were using the ATM areas to shoot up, have sex and sleep.

The downtown churches and residents are also experiencing the impact of these individuals. Litter, needles and misbehaviour are commonplace.

How much is it costing the taxpayers to have frequent daily ambulance and fire engine call-outs to deal with over-doses in the downtown core and alley?

How many people are going to have to die before action is taken?

Tying up these ambulances with drug over-doses means that these are not available for the needs of the general community.

In order to show real compassion, we need to quit enabling these individuals and provide supportive housing which is staffed by professionals 24/7.

Furthermore, all people need to be shown compassion, especially those who are being yelled at and confronted.

Is it not time for city council to be concerned about the safety of all its citizens and to show them some compassion?

The quality of life in Trail has been eroded by the disrespectful behaviours of these substance abusers.

Concerned Trail Citizens; John D’Arcangelo, Patty Crain, Terry Brennen, Bruce Taylor, Margie Crawford, Kay Oliphant

Letter to the Editor