Letter: Help preserve Christina Lake public beach

In response to Allen Yeske’s letter (Trail Times, May 19, page 14 ‘Do not spend any more of our taxpayer dollars on this ludicrous proposal) and K.B. Gresley Jones’ letter (Trail Times, May 10 page 7 ‘Red flags raised over changes at Christina Lake public beach’).

As a long-time (62 years) seasonal resident of the lake, I would like to echo the strong objection made by these residents in their letters to the editor.

This nice, sandy beach with its picnic tables, change rooms, lavatories, etc., is the one and only such place for those residents without waterfront property and also for non-resident visitors.

As Mr. Yeske pointed out, there is a perfectly wonderful provincial camping area at Texas Point.

I am not alone in wanting to preserve our public beach.

I hope many others will speak out about this.

In due course, the province will be making available a survey regarding this very issue.

Please join me in strongly objecting to making any such changes to our one and only public beach.

Ken Schroeder,

Warfield

