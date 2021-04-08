Letter: Plant a message of hope

National Wildlife Week runs from April 4 to April 11

Meadow in the sky: Trails at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort are splashed with colour and buzzing with life. Photo: Liam Harrap

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) will celebrate National Wildlife Week April 4-11 by planting seeds of hope and opportunity.

As the warmer days of spring arrive, we look forward to welcoming our migrating wildlife home from their winter destinations.

We all can pledge to do more for wildlife by supporting conservation efforts, big and small.

CWF is providing a range of opportunities for the public to get involved and will distribute seed packets to participants as supplies last.

CWF has created a variety of Planting Seeds for Wildlife pledges including:

– Adding to the Great Canadian Pollinator Pathway

– Uploading a native wildflower photo

– Signing up for a free iNaturalist webinar and joining CWF’s Observation Nation

– Registering for the CWF Gardening for Wildlife introductory online course

– Improving a shoreline

– Certifying a garden wildlife-friendly

– Participating in a WILD Webinar

To find out more and get involved, visit NationalWildlifeWeek.org.

CWF thanks all those springing into action for wildlife.

It has been a very challenging year but getting outside and enjoying nature is critical.

Rick Bates,

CWF chief executive officer

Letter to the Editor