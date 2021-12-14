The revolving door refers to the scenario that arrested suspects can be quickly released on bail (or no bail) after they’ve been processed into the system. Photo: Unsplash

Letter: Rules of law differ on 3 levels

Who are the REAL victims?

We, Concerned Trail Citizens, received this letter recently from an anonymous local business person who was concerned about retaliation for expressing his thoughts.

“First, I don’t have any issue with the majority of homeless people in our community; it is those who lurk within their ranks that are the issue.

The ones I refer to are those who steal (break into cars, homes, businesses or shoplift). They also harass, threaten, and bully law-abiding citizens who are trying to go about their day. To top it off they are the ones who openly have sex and do drugs and leave needles, condoms and drug paraphernalia on our streets and in front of citizens and children.

It seems that our country now has three levels where the laws are applied. The rich and the vulnerable people (poor) are able to get away with breaking laws. The laws are enforced against the middle-class people, and they are the ones who suffer from the harassment, threats, bullying and theft. Don’t be fooled, it’s the middle-class citizens who are the victims in the end. “

So, what do we do about this situation? Start by assessing each individual’s issues: are they simply homeless or are they addicted and homeless or are they homeless, addicted and mentally ill? Once this is determined by professional mental health staff, our community can begin to provide needed services. This will support the transition from addict -to recovery-to community living-to productive citizen by increasing timely and affordable access to drug-rehabilitation centres.

Furthermore, we need to:

*Re-establish facilities to assess properly, treat and house the mentally ill.

*Enact changes to end the practice of releasing repeat offenders on their own recognizance.

*Consult with the RCMP to implement recommended legislative and policy changes that will allow their members to enforce existing laws.

Concerned Trail Citizens; John D’Arcangelo, Margie Crawford, Kathryn Oliphant, Patty Crain,Terry Brennen, Bruce Taylor.

City of TrailHomelessnessLetter to the EditorLocal Business

A heartfelt thank you to ‘Trophy Town’ community
Letter: Wait times at Trail lab are unacceptable

