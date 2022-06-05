“Canadians could soon be eating some unreported, unknown GM foods that have not been assessed for safety by Health Canada,” writes Lucy Sharratt, coordinator, Canadian Biotechnology Action Network. Photo: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

“Canadians could soon be eating some unreported, unknown GM foods that have not been assessed for safety by Health Canada,” writes Lucy Sharratt, coordinator, Canadian Biotechnology Action Network. Photo: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

Letter: Speak up before GM food regulation nixed

Letter from Lucy Sharratt, coordinator, Canadian Biotechnology Action Network

Dear editor,

The Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, has very recently allowed Health Canada to give up its role as independent regulator when it comes to the safety of some genetically modified (GM) foods.

The decision means that Canadians could soon be eating some unreported, unknown GM foods that have not been assessed for safety by Health Canada.

Biotechnology companies now have an open door to the market for some GM foods produced with new gene editing techniques: If a food comes from a plant that was genetically modified without incorporating DNA from another species (it has no foreign DNA), then the company can decide if the food is safe to eat, without any government oversight. Companies can sell these GM foods without telling the government that they exist.

Companies will have total control over their food safety reviews and the information available for the public.

This is a dangerous move away from independent science and transparency.

Soon, the agriculture minister could approve similar changes for gene-edited seeds, leaving both consumers and farmers in the dark.

Canadians should speak up before that happens.

Lucy Sharratt, coordinator

Canadian Biotechnology Action Network (CBAN)

www.cban.ca

FoodLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Letter: Help preserve Christina Lake public beach

Just Posted

Gas heat pumps work by using energy to capture heat from the outdoor ambient air as an additional energy source and then transferring it indoors for space or hot water heating. Photo: Unsplash
Pilot project introduces high-efficiency gas heat pumps to B.C. homes

Trail police are searching for the rightful owner of these pearls. Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail RCMP: Are these your stolen items?

“Canadians could soon be eating some unreported, unknown GM foods that have not been assessed for safety by Health Canada,” writes Lucy Sharratt, coordinator, Canadian Biotechnology Action Network. Photo: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash
Letter: Speak up before GM food regulation nixed

Signage warning about a bear on the loose in Port Hardy. Photo:Tyson Whitney
Put your phone away; bear sightings are nothing new