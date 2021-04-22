Letter: Stand up for your taxpaying citizens

“We are no longer asking, but imploring that something be done.”

Many Trail citizens and business owners are appalled at the state of our downtown core.

Several business owners and individuals (including Concerned Trail Citizens group) have written letters to our city council, provincial and federal government officials, but many have not responded.

It is time our city council, provincial and federal governments realize that what is being done for the homeless/addicted and mentally ill individuals on our streets is not working, but merely enabling them.

We do not want to see a major incident here so let’s get with it and do something to avoid this outcome!

Moving the shelter from the downtown core is crucial.

The most recent fire at the C.S. Williams Clinic is an example of what is causing us great concern.

Wildfire season is approaching; just stop and think what our summer may be like with the tents going up on Trail hillsides.

There is only one thing that will help this population and that is establishing supportive recovery beds in our Greater Trail community, away from the downtown core.

These beds will allow for detoxification and treatment to occur while providing the necessities of life.

In order for this to work though, every community in our province would have to commit to providing these beds to just their own citizens.

Message to our city council, provincial and federal governments:

We are no longer asking, but imploring that something be done.

It is time to start realizing how detrimental the situation around the present shelter is to Trail.

Please stand up for your tax- paying businesses and citizens!

Respectfully,

Concerned Trail Citizens group and business owners:

John D’Arcangelo, Margie Crawford, Kay Oliphant, Patty Crain, Bruce Taylor, Terry Brennen

Teresa Young, B.M.O.; Mary LeRose, Colander; Mark Slessar, Performance Fitness; Bill Garnett, Ye Old Flower Shoppe; Gord Fischer, NOW advertising and owner of 1500 Cedar Ave.; Doreen Meschi, Alexander’s Beauty Salon; Keith Dawson, Salsman Agency Ltd.; Dr. David B. Cook, Inc. (per Susan, Office Manager); Laurel Brost, The Pastry Shop; Jack McConnachie, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Ltd.; Sheena and Paul Durkin, Lauener Bros. Jewellers; Brian Riemer, Evergreen Sports and Physical Therapy; Brost Autoworx, per Justin Roussy; Genny Demkiw, Panago Pizza; Leah Lindgren, Aria Art of Hair; Linda Seib, Shopper’s Drugmart; Joanne McQuary, T.D. Bank; Jeff Boag, Arlington Bar and Grill; Michael Amini, Kootenay Kabab; Austin Golberg, Commerce Bldg.; Ken Lee, Handy Store; Bill, Bill’s Laundromat ; Andrew van der Ham, Elevate Athletics Ltd.; Nick Klassen, Threads; Ruth Clark and Ron Niegum, Stitching Art and More—also Second Hand Store; John Urquhart, Jr., Valley Firearms; Cheryl Speerbrecker, Kootenay Hearing Aid and Audiology Clinic; Chris Walker, Trail Labour Centre

