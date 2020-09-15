(Photo by Shannon Ferguson on Unsplash)

Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

Trail Times,

Thank you Cathie Roberts from Nakusp for your beautiful insight of “Be kind, be thankful.”

This article was printed in the Trail Times on Sept. 1, Page 5.

Brigitte Levesque

Fruitvale

***Editors Note: Because Cathie Robert’s letter struck a chord with so many, for those who may have missed it, here it is:

I’m sick of COVID-19.

I’m sick of black vs. white.

I’m sick of Democrats vs. Republicans. and Liberals vs. Conservatives vs. NDP.

I’m sick of gay vs. straight.

I’m really sick of the media.

I’m sick of the language being used and plastered all over the media.

I’m sick of no one being allowed to think what they want and feel what they do without offending someone.

I am sick of the people who are out there jumping on the bandwagon to protest just to cause mass confusion, more hatred and to riot, loot and destroy.

I am sick of blaming the world for the sins of a few.

I’m sick of people who think that 500-year-old history is our fault. It’s history, get over it!!

We’re one race—the human race. We all matter!

You want to support President Trump? You do it! It’s your choice.

You want to support Biden? Fine, also your choice!

Same for Trudeau, McKay and O’Brien.

You want to believe in God? Okay, believe in God.

You want to believe in magical creatures that fly around & sprinkle fairy dust to make life better? You do it!

But how about being mature enough to be able to deal with the fact that everyone doesn’t have the same exact mindset as you. Having our own minds is what makes us all individuals and beautiful.

If some of you can’t handle that fact, I’m sorry! While I don’t have to agree with everything you believe, you’ll still be my friend.

So be a decent human being. Love one another, be kind be humble, be thankful, help a stranger and do a good deed!

Cathie Roberts,

Nakusp

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Just Posted

Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

A Kootenay moment in time

Looking at the history of dams in the West Kootenay

RDCK reduces number of homes under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire

129 homes in the vicinity of the fire are no longer under an evacuation alert

Part Two: Back on the road

Cannings is back in Ottawa next week.

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

It’s been 2 years since Jessica Patrick’s body was found in Smithers; case still unsolved

Patrick’s body was found on Sept. 15 2018, two weeks after she was last seen alive.

Most Read