Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

Trail Times,

Thank you Cathie Roberts from Nakusp for your beautiful insight of “Be kind, be thankful.”

This article was printed in the Trail Times on Sept. 1, Page 5.

Brigitte Levesque

Fruitvale

***Editors Note: Because Cathie Robert’s letter struck a chord with so many, for those who may have missed it, here it is:

I’m sick of COVID-19.

I’m sick of black vs. white.

I’m sick of Democrats vs. Republicans. and Liberals vs. Conservatives vs. NDP.

I’m sick of gay vs. straight.

I’m really sick of the media.

I’m sick of the language being used and plastered all over the media.

I’m sick of no one being allowed to think what they want and feel what they do without offending someone.

I am sick of the people who are out there jumping on the bandwagon to protest just to cause mass confusion, more hatred and to riot, loot and destroy.

I am sick of blaming the world for the sins of a few.

I’m sick of people who think that 500-year-old history is our fault. It’s history, get over it!!

We’re one race—the human race. We all matter!

You want to support President Trump? You do it! It’s your choice.

You want to support Biden? Fine, also your choice!

Same for Trudeau, McKay and O’Brien.

You want to believe in God? Okay, believe in God.

You want to believe in magical creatures that fly around & sprinkle fairy dust to make life better? You do it!

But how about being mature enough to be able to deal with the fact that everyone doesn’t have the same exact mindset as you. Having our own minds is what makes us all individuals and beautiful.

If some of you can’t handle that fact, I’m sorry! While I don’t have to agree with everything you believe, you’ll still be my friend.

So be a decent human being. Love one another, be kind be humble, be thankful, help a stranger and do a good deed!

Cathie Roberts,

Nakusp

Letter to the Editor