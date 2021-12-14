“The powers that be need to hire more staff for the Trail laboratory,” writes Ken Schroeder. Photo: Unsplash

“The powers that be need to hire more staff for the Trail laboratory,” writes Ken Schroeder. Photo: Unsplash

Letter: Wait times at Trail lab are unacceptable

Letter to the Editor from Ken Schroeder of Warfield

Booking blood lab appointments seems to be getting even more difficult.

I am an oncology patient in my fourth year of cancer surveillance. I have a sequence of pre-dated requisitions, and I must have my lab work done as closely as possible to the date on my requisitions.

I recently phoned the booking line to make the appointment at the Trail lab and the earliest appointment I could get was six weeks away and there was nothing they could do about it.

I phoned my cancer nurse at St. Paul’s in Vancouver and she said it was ridiculous and unacceptable. She suggested I try the walk-in approach and I did so, but was told they were understaffed and were not taking walk-ins that day and to come back another day.

Everyone I talked to agreed that this is all unacceptable — especially the six-week wait, and that if they are backed up so far why don’t they open on the weekends?

Once I did get in, I was informed that the lab itself could hold only so many patients at a time, anyway.

I’m glad the hospitals don’t keep the same hours as the labs do.

Obviously, the powers that be need to expand their lab facility and hire more staff for the Trail laboratory.

Ken Schroeder,

Warfield

Read more: Seniors group tackles wait times at Trail medical lab

Read more: Trail medical lab makes changes amid pandemic


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCity of TrailinteriorbcKootenaysRossland

Previous story
Letter: Rules of law differ on 3 levels

Just Posted

Milfred Paulson of Trail recently came across this historical postcard showing the Salmo Railway Station way back in the day. Image courtesy Milfred Paulson.
Postcard from the Kootenay past

“The powers that be need to hire more staff for the Trail laboratory,” writes Ken Schroeder. Photo: Unsplash
Letter: Wait times at Trail lab are unacceptable

The revolving door refers to the scenario that arrested suspects can be quickly released on bail (or no bail) after they’ve been processed into the system. Photo: Unsplash
Letter: Rules of law differ on 3 levels

The class got to weigh themselves on the scale to see how much it would cost to dispose of the class weight. At 1,150 lb, it would cost $120 to dump everyone. Photo: Wildsight
Waste out of sight but not out of mind for Kootenay Columbia students