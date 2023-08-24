Letter to the editor.

Letter: Why doesn’t Trail have a ‘golden guest’ rate?

Letter from Margaret Crowe of Trail

I am happy to say I thought I would go swimming in Castlegar as our pool is down, which seems forever.

I went to google the hours and the cost of swimming in Castlegar at the senior’s rate.

I was totally amazed that they have a “golden guest” rate of no charge for 75+ years of age.

Why does the swim feel better when it’s free?

Another point, is that they don’t care about where you live.

How great is that?

How can Castlegar do this and we don’t have the same in Trail?

It was a wonderful experience,

Maggie Crowe,

Trail

P.S. Trail’s aquatic centre pool closes for maintenance every summer, this year from Aug. 12 to Sept. 10.

The Castlegar pool is closed Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 for upkeep.

