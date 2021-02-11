This B.C. trail camera captured this moose nursing her calf. Photo: Evan Saugstad

This B.C. trail camera captured this moose nursing her calf. Photo: Evan Saugstad

Letter: Without prey, there are no predators

Letter to the Editor from Robin Unrau, President, Hunters for BC SCI

Would BC have lynx without the presence of snowshoe hare?

Can cougars survive without deer?

Or wolves without moose?

Hardly a day goes by without one of B.C.’s plethora of Environmental Non-Government Organizations (ENGO) publishing another article about predators in peril and then asking for donations to support their efforts in saving our wolves, bears, cougars, or coyotes, all under the guise that these predators are in trouble and need to be saved.

Although when pressed, some will admit that there is no shortage of predators in BC, that is not the message they wish to convey.

Their message is donate, donate, donate.

Support our organization as we need your money to stop all government and public actions that results in the death of a single predator.

They use words like – immoral, unethical, emotionally damaging or lack of social license; all words designed to divorce you from reality.

They do not cite science, nor do they cite statistics as reasons for change.

They cite words which are meant to stir their audience into unwittingly reaching for their wallets and parting with cash; cash to support their jobs of saving our world.

They do not cite volumes of irrefutable evidence that shows for predators to survive, they must eat something, and that something is what we at Hunters for BC – SCI call, prey.

For the most part when we say prey, we refer to ungulates which consists of our moose, deer, elk, caribou, mountain sheep and goats; on our coast for some predators, prey means salmon.

[It’s] frustrating.

The complete lack of truth in their messages is akin and par to those unsolicited telephone scams pitching some scheme designed to empty your bank account.

And, partially responsible for the willing acceptance to donate into these schemes and their cause, are those magic movies we have all watched for decades.

Movies which feature a comedic predator with a name and human abilities, cavorting in the meadow alongside its prey, all the while they discuss how to save themselves from some evil industry or developer.

Movies which never show what predators eat.

We need to have a better and more consistent conversation about wildlife management in B.C.

A conversation that is based on reality, one that values our prey, and one that recognizes we must have a balance between prey, predators and the people of B.C.

And, unfortunately, in our haste to manage to opinion polls and emotions, we have forgot that we need prey, which for many places in B.C. has either already disappeared or is sadly lacking.

In response to our rapidly disappearing prey, we at Hunters for BC – SCI have launched a new program aimed at educating the people of B.C., including our elected offices that “Without Prey, there are no Predators”.

Hunters for BC – SCI is an award-winning wildlife conservation organization in British Columbia.

Our mission is to actively promote, support and advocate for responsible conservation and management of British Columbia’s wildlife and natural resources.

For further questions or information, please contact: Robin Unrau at (250) 864-7645 or email president@bcinteriorsci.ca.

Robin Unrau, President

Hunters for BC SCI

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: It’s time for Canadian politicians to ‘level the digital playing field’ for news

Just Posted

This B.C. trail camera captured this moose nursing her calf. Photo: Evan Saugstad
Letter: Without prey, there are no predators

Letter to the Editor from Robin Unrau, President, Hunters for BC SCI

Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay artist works on display

Art Embracing Awareness; by Frantisek Strouhal

Visiting architects advise that conserving and showcasing Trail’s rich heritage and historic buildings and structures should be a priority. Photo: Jim Bailey
Architects lend advice on revitalizing downtown Trail

Preserving the old bridge, the most valuable heritage asset in Trail, should be a priority

Photo: Unsplash
B.C. ministry announces new addictions treatment, recovery beds coming

The additional beds will increase access to addictions treatment and recovery bed-based services

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

Most Read