Listen to scientific facts on climate change

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

The latest letter by Thorpe Watson and Russ Babcock was particularly offensive (“Lies and deceptions that are disseminated in the climate-change ‘rabbit hole’” Trail Times, May 3).

As a person with a Bachelor’s Degree (in physiotherapy and occupational therapy), I object to persons using irrelevant university credentials to bolster their case.

That they used very unscientific, un-academic slurs against the overwhelming majority of true climate scientist and their fine work, makes the letter particularly egregious.

It is time for us humans to listen to scientific facts. It’s time to make the changes we need to make, for our grandchildren and the many species at grave risk.

Scott Leyland

Rossland