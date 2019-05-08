Living in Trail but battling to get TRP card

Born and raised in Trail but not good enough for a TRP. Trying to get a TRP for the aquatic centre here left me scratching my head confused and crying because I really need the services for my health. I am elder, with specific health issues that swimming will improve, and I have limited money to spend.

I went over there with my 2-month old expired driver’s licence (I gave up driving) that clearly identified my address, a rental agreement that clearly gave my name and address (I was criticized for this agreement being hand-written). I had a utility bill in my roommate’s name, with a letter from my roommate, identifying me as house-mate. All addresses matched. Not good enough. My birth certificate says Trail BC.

I was told I had to get my care card renewed. Why? I verified my address many different ways. I really don’t have the money to do that right now? Still, I thought I would save to do that and get a 1-month membership for June….okay, but then I am told they would have to do an address search because it is a rental, and it turns out that even if I had a current driver’s licence, I can’t get a TRP Card anyway!!! Only ONE person in a rental house can apply for a TRP. Seriously? I can get into Fort Knox easier than the Trail pool.

I am not eligible for a TRP card simply because I am in a rental house? What? In this day and age, with growing numbers of seniors on limited income, house-sharing has become very normal. But only one can get a TRP card. That is just mean and punitive.

We could definitely call this parochialism, no doubt, but Trail is known for that (I was born and raised here and I can say Trail is profoundly parochial). We could definitely call this being a bad neighbour (I live across the street). Additionally, this cannot possibly make financial sense. How many actually buy non-TRP memberships? How many are actually exempt from getting a TRP? Is this set up simply because of 1 community that likely does not use the place that much anyway? How many non-TRP memberships are bought. Us non-TRP residents can buy a TRP Card for $1080, making us eligible for TRP fees….now explain that one to me. Buying a TRP Card for $1080 + TRP cost of annual student/senior membership of $458 equals a whopping $1538….a non-TRP annual membership is $917. Why would anyone buy a TRP Card?

It seems that TRP cards are for everyone but one community, and those who rent their home. Born and raised, living across the street and having ID/documents not on the list doesn’t quite cut it.

Sorry Trail, I don’t have the money to renew my driver’s license and I am moving anyway, and have to renew again in the fall when I move to a different province. My loss, Trail’s great pride. Castlegar let me join no problem, my card will be renewed easily and a friend goes there daily so I have a ride.

I am embarrassed to say I was born and raised here, because my own city does not allow me to be a resident at the community swimming pool.

Holly Wilson

Trail