(Black Press file image)

Living in Trail but battling to get TRP card

Letter to the Editor from Holly Wilson, Trail

Born and raised in Trail but not good enough for a TRP. Trying to get a TRP for the aquatic centre here left me scratching my head confused and crying because I really need the services for my health. I am elder, with specific health issues that swimming will improve, and I have limited money to spend.

I went over there with my 2-month old expired driver’s licence (I gave up driving) that clearly identified my address, a rental agreement that clearly gave my name and address (I was criticized for this agreement being hand-written). I had a utility bill in my roommate’s name, with a letter from my roommate, identifying me as house-mate. All addresses matched. Not good enough. My birth certificate says Trail BC.

I was told I had to get my care card renewed. Why? I verified my address many different ways. I really don’t have the money to do that right now? Still, I thought I would save to do that and get a 1-month membership for June….okay, but then I am told they would have to do an address search because it is a rental, and it turns out that even if I had a current driver’s licence, I can’t get a TRP Card anyway!!! Only ONE person in a rental house can apply for a TRP. Seriously? I can get into Fort Knox easier than the Trail pool.

I am not eligible for a TRP card simply because I am in a rental house? What? In this day and age, with growing numbers of seniors on limited income, house-sharing has become very normal. But only one can get a TRP card. That is just mean and punitive.

We could definitely call this parochialism, no doubt, but Trail is known for that (I was born and raised here and I can say Trail is profoundly parochial). We could definitely call this being a bad neighbour (I live across the street). Additionally, this cannot possibly make financial sense. How many actually buy non-TRP memberships? How many are actually exempt from getting a TRP? Is this set up simply because of 1 community that likely does not use the place that much anyway? How many non-TRP memberships are bought. Us non-TRP residents can buy a TRP Card for $1080, making us eligible for TRP fees….now explain that one to me. Buying a TRP Card for $1080 + TRP cost of annual student/senior membership of $458 equals a whopping $1538….a non-TRP annual membership is $917. Why would anyone buy a TRP Card?

It seems that TRP cards are for everyone but one community, and those who rent their home. Born and raised, living across the street and having ID/documents not on the list doesn’t quite cut it.

Sorry Trail, I don’t have the money to renew my driver’s license and I am moving anyway, and have to renew again in the fall when I move to a different province. My loss, Trail’s great pride. Castlegar let me join no problem, my card will be renewed easily and a friend goes there daily so I have a ride.

I am embarrassed to say I was born and raised here, because my own city does not allow me to be a resident at the community swimming pool.

Holly Wilson

Trail

Previous story
Listen to scientific facts on climate change

Just Posted

President of BC Recreation and Parks Association hails from Trail

Trisha Davison was elected to President of the BC Recreation and Parks Association last week

Home of Champions celebrate six more inductees

Six more of Greater Trail’s finest will have their names etched on the Home of Champions Monument

West Kootenay trail managers scratch heads on impact of e-bike policy

New provincial rules allow bikes on some trails, but may affect everyone

All fired up for Silver City Days

Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year award kicks off celebrations on Tuesday night

Living in Trail but battling to get TRP card

Letter to the Editor from Holly Wilson, Trail

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read