Locked up garbage not always an effective solution

Letter to the Editor from Karl Fricke of Fruitvale

I am 91 years of age and it is not easy for me to work in my garden. I take pride in growing vegetables and enjoy eating pesticide-free apples from my only apple tree.

According to the article “Bears already spotted in greater Trail” (Trail Times, May 10), I could be heavily fined for having that tree, because it presents an attractant.

Not only that, the bears roam through my garden beds, they also climb on the tree and munch away and break branches.

Fruit growers have a lot of trees. Are they fined too?

It seems to me that bears have priority over people and they can do whatever they want, besides being a dangerous animal.

Now to garbage regulations. I have a metal shed. In there I keep my garden tools and I used to keep my garbage can also in there. Three years ago a bear pushed in the door and dragged the garbage out of the can and distributed the contents all over the lawn.

I then moved the garbage can to my more solid wooden shed ever since. Still on two occasions the bear got into the shed and found nothing to eat, as there wasn’t any food in our garbage. What attracted the animal is a riddle to me.

It is frightening that a bear can also break into houses. It has happened several times in the past in our area.

It shows that locked up garbage is not always an effective solution and it remains a problem in populated areas.

A solution could be that we have several dumpsters, where people can take their garbage bags. That would also eliminate the cost of garbage pick up.

Finally, I would like emphasize that I am not a wildlife hater. On the contrary, I am not a hunter and I feel that innocent deer, elk, etc., should not be killed but that they also belong in the wild.

I am confident that a lot of readers share my view.

Karl Fricke

Fruitvale

 

Bob Leathard spotted this bear on May 13 coming a little too close to his home in Fruitvale. This photo is simply an example for this Letter to the Editor, and in no way indicates the bear was drawn in by any attractants.

