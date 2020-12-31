Make a sober ride home your first New Year’s resolution

Make a safe and sober ride home your first New Year’s resolution Image: MADD.ca.

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, MADD Canada is imploring everyone to start the new year off right – with a safe and sober ride home.

The celebrations may be smaller this year, but the emphasis on sober driving is just as important as ever.

If your plans to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021 include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please be responsible and arrange a sober ride home.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year.

These tragedies are 100 per cent preventable.

Please don’t drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

And if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911.

The call you make could save a life.

From everyone at MADD Canada, I want to wish all Canadians a Happy New Year and all the best in 2021.

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock

MADD Canada National President

impaired drivingLetter to the Editor