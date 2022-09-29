On behalf of my husband Lorne and I, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Last month in the middle of the night the most wonderful emergency nurse picked me up off the floor and by evening I was on the operating table.
My admiration cannot be understated as I received impeccable care from my arrival until my discharge a week later.
Many, many caring hands manage our hospital and one cannot understate how respectful they are to those of us who find ourselves in a very vulnerable state.
My heart and my gratitude goes out to each of them!
Ardith White,
Trail