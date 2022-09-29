Letter to the Editor from Ardith White of Trail

“ … we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” writes Ardith White. Photo: File

On behalf of my husband Lorne and I, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Last month in the middle of the night the most wonderful emergency nurse picked me up off the floor and by evening I was on the operating table.

My admiration cannot be understated as I received impeccable care from my arrival until my discharge a week later.

Many, many caring hands manage our hospital and one cannot understate how respectful they are to those of us who find ourselves in a very vulnerable state.

My heart and my gratitude goes out to each of them!

Ardith White,

Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLetter to the Editor