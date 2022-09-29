“ … we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” writes Ardith White. Photo: File

“ … we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” writes Ardith White. Photo: File

‘Many, many caring hands manage our hospital’

Letter to the Editor from Ardith White of Trail

On behalf of my husband Lorne and I, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Last month in the middle of the night the most wonderful emergency nurse picked me up off the floor and by evening I was on the operating table.

My admiration cannot be understated as I received impeccable care from my arrival until my discharge a week later.

Many, many caring hands manage our hospital and one cannot understate how respectful they are to those of us who find ourselves in a very vulnerable state.

My heart and my gratitude goes out to each of them!

Ardith White,

Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLetter to the Editor

Just Posted

“ … we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many who work and/or are associated with our Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” writes Ardith White. Photo: File
‘Many, many caring hands manage our hospital’

Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail.ca
Join all-ages event in Trail on Friday

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File
Trustee candidates for Fruitvale/Montrose/Area A

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File
Meet the candidates for Montrose mayor