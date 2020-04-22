Message from Kootenay West MLA

(File)

Hello friends and neighbours.

These are unusual and uncertain times.

Every one of us is experiencing a lot of upheaval, change, and stress. Our government is working hard to address the many challenges facing British Columbians, even as they change and develop by the day.

I understand the deep impacts these changes can have — I too am personally taking life day by day. Today, however, I want to focus on this amazing region that we all are lucky enough to be living in.

Kootenay West is home to some of the most beautiful lakes, mountains, rivers, trails and regional parks.

I am taking solace in nature, and I hope you are as well.

Please follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines of physical distancing, by engaging only with your immediate household members, and participate in good handwashing.

In addition, please stay near your home community and do not travel if it is not essential.

Your mental wellness is important, and I encourage you to practice the self-care that helps you most.

Take time to connect with family, friends and community members. Learn a fun new skill, speak to a loved one, take a bath or treat yourself to that slice of fresh baked bread — with extra butter and jam!

We have many local businesses who are feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

Many have closed or are working in reduced capacity, online or in other innovative ways. Non-essential businesses are allowed to remain open and operating if they follow Dr. Henry’s directives around physical distancing and other safety measures.

Our communities depend on these businesses, and we should support them if we can.

My parting request for each of you is that you instill kindness in all of your actions in the coming days.

We are all doing the best we can, and we need to be gentle, not make assumptions, and refrain from online negative comments.

Thank you all for your efforts, your calls and your emails.

We truly are a community here in Kootenay West, and I am so proud to call this home.

Keep safe, stay healthy.

Thank an essential worker.

Katrine Conroy is the MLA for Kootenay West

