Hello editor,

I’ve been wondering if Trail has noise bylaws and if so, whether they are enforced or not.

If you are walking along the highway towards the mall, I’d suggest wearing earplugs, muffs, or noise-cancelling headgear.

Mufflers missing, motorcycles with straight pipes, kids with subwoofers maxed, etc. all designed to destroy eardrums.

Regards,

Almost Deaf Now

Les

