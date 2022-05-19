‘Over 3 months and still no bus’

It has been MONTHS now of cancelled buses on route 20/99 to Slocan Valley from Nelson.

Both evening buses.

That means unless you take the 10:30 a.m. bus out of town, you aren’t getting home.

After waiting a month and a half to do a town run, I contacted BC Transit with my concern.

I was told they were training staff and would see change in two weeks.

Well it has been over three and still no bus.

People working in town are hitch hiking home, people are missing doctor and dentist appointments, people are stranded.

I don’t know if it is incompetence or ignorance but this is ridiculous.

Jennifer McCaw,

Winlaw

BC TransitKootenaysLetter to the Editor