Paper billing the preferred option for many in Greater Trail

Letter to the Editor from Naomi Bain, Trail FAIR Society

As many people are aware, more and more companies and institutions are now using a “paper-less billing” system. Most bills are now sent electronically as companies phase out monthly paper bills.

One of the companies doing this is Telus, which services much of the Greater Trail Area, and is the home phone service and internet for most people locally.

If you require or prefer a paper bill, there a few ways that you can do this:

Call Telus at 1-888-811-2323 and either have your PIN ready or know which identification was used to set up the account. You can then request a paper bill from the agent you speak to. Please be prepared to wait on hold for quite a long time.

Alternatively, you can live-chat with an employee on the Telus website at www.Telus.com.

If you are a Shaw customer, you can do the same thing.

The Shaw number is 1 888 472 2222. Again, please be prepared to wait.

Or you can live-chat at www.shaw.ca and request your paper bill, via chat.

You may also continue to request paper bills from your credit union, bank and utility companies.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam or fraud, the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre number is 1 888 495 8501.

If any of these methods present barriers to you, or someone you know, please call the Advocate at Trail FAIR Society for further assistance at 250.364.2326 ext 235.

Naomi Bain

Poverty Law Advocate

Trail FAIR Society

2079 Columbia Ave

Trail, BC

V1R 1K9

CommunityLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

This tax season, challenge your tax knowledge

Tax Quiz #4: RRSP contribution room

Paper billing the preferred option for many in Greater Trail

Letter to the Editor from Naomi Bain, Trail FAIR Society

All the world’s a stage

Tickets on sale now at The Bailey in downtown Trail

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Take a dip and raise money for a critical Greater Trail cause

The hospice society’s Swimathon goes March 5 in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Police ID man found dead in west Kootenays after probe leads to no arrests

Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Graham, of Vallican, has been identified as the man killed

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Most Read