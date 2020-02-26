Paper billing the preferred option for many in Greater Trail

As many people are aware, more and more companies and institutions are now using a “paper-less billing” system. Most bills are now sent electronically as companies phase out monthly paper bills.

One of the companies doing this is Telus, which services much of the Greater Trail Area, and is the home phone service and internet for most people locally.

If you require or prefer a paper bill, there a few ways that you can do this:

Call Telus at 1-888-811-2323 and either have your PIN ready or know which identification was used to set up the account. You can then request a paper bill from the agent you speak to. Please be prepared to wait on hold for quite a long time.

Alternatively, you can live-chat with an employee on the Telus website at www.Telus.com.

If you are a Shaw customer, you can do the same thing.

The Shaw number is 1 888 472 2222. Again, please be prepared to wait.

Or you can live-chat at www.shaw.ca and request your paper bill, via chat.

You may also continue to request paper bills from your credit union, bank and utility companies.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam or fraud, the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre number is 1 888 495 8501.

If any of these methods present barriers to you, or someone you know, please call the Advocate at Trail FAIR Society for further assistance at 250.364.2326 ext 235.

Naomi Bain

Poverty Law Advocate

Trail FAIR Society

2079 Columbia Ave

Trail, BC

V1R 1K9

CommunityLetter to the Editor