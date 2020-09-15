(Submitted image)

Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Letter from Jennifer Edgecombe, graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Dear Trail Times readers,

Hello, my name is Jennifer Edgecombe. I am a graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

I am conducting a study to explore the experience of managing breast cancer therapy side effects for individuals living in Interior British Columbia.

The Principal Investigator and Faculty Advisor of the study is Leslie Duran, Director of Rehabilitation Sciences Online Program.

Besides living in Interior B.C., eligible participants must be between 18 and 65 years of age and diagnosed with breast cancer in the past six months to five years.

The participant must also have a willingness to share their experience in a survey and able to read and understand English.

If the above describes you, please consider taking part in my study.

You will complete a 15-minute survey and the results will be used to write a report that may be read by healthcare providers and management within Interior Health and the BC Cancer Agency.

Here is the link to the survey

https://ubc.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eUOLuN25LQnKETP

Questions?

Please contact Jen Edgecombe at 250.318.1907 or jennifer.edgecombe@alumni.ubc.ca

If you know of any other women who fit the above criteria, please consider sharing this information.

Thank you in advance for your consideration,

Jennifer Edgecombe

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Thank you for your insight
Next story
Hidden gem in Oasis

Just Posted

Hidden gem in Oasis

Letter from Patrick Audet, Castlegar.

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Letter from Jennifer Edgecombe, graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Midway fire chief to retire after 40 years of service

Osellame was principal at Boundary Creek Secondary for most of his tenure as chief

Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

Kootenay Regional Districts win 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

The award recognizes the Accelerate Kootenays project

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read