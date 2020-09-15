Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Letter from Jennifer Edgecombe, graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Dear Trail Times readers,

Hello, my name is Jennifer Edgecombe. I am a graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

I am conducting a study to explore the experience of managing breast cancer therapy side effects for individuals living in Interior British Columbia.

The Principal Investigator and Faculty Advisor of the study is Leslie Duran, Director of Rehabilitation Sciences Online Program.

Besides living in Interior B.C., eligible participants must be between 18 and 65 years of age and diagnosed with breast cancer in the past six months to five years.

The participant must also have a willingness to share their experience in a survey and able to read and understand English.

If the above describes you, please consider taking part in my study.

You will complete a 15-minute survey and the results will be used to write a report that may be read by healthcare providers and management within Interior Health and the BC Cancer Agency.

Here is the link to the survey

https://ubc.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eUOLuN25LQnKETP

Questions?

Please contact Jen Edgecombe at 250.318.1907 or jennifer.edgecombe@alumni.ubc.ca

If you know of any other women who fit the above criteria, please consider sharing this information.

Thank you in advance for your consideration,

Jennifer Edgecombe

Letter to the Editor