Pause to remember lives lost in the workplace

Greetings.

April 28th is now recognized as the International Day of Mourning for those workers who have been injured or who have died on the job.

Unfortunately, there will be no annual parade by the local leaders of the labour community to the Worker’s monument across from the arena, because of the virus.

I have been able to both lead the parade for the last many years, as well as play a lament as part of the service.

This year is particularly special to me, as it marks the 50th year of my father’s passing on March 21 of 1970 following an industrial accident.

So, it is my intention to play a lament at the Monument at 3:45 in commemoration of my father’s passing, as well as for the loss of my friends: Leo Audet, Wilma Crockett, and Eno Bulfone.

This year has been no less injurious to workers in Canada, as we in our communities note the tragedy of the effects of the virus and the continuing the need for safety and legislated protection for all people in their workplace.

I only ask that you take note of the special day, and pause to remember those you know who may have suffered.

Respectfully,

J. Gordon Titsworth

Warfield

