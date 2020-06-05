Petition to support employment of Canada’s autistic adults

Dear Editor,

I hope this letter will raise awareness regarding a shocking statistic: only 18 per cent of autistic adults are employed.

It seems there are ample programs and services to assist autistic children and teens, but here is the question many are asking: what happens after they reach 18 years of age?

How will they manage when support suddenly stops? How will they find and maintain meaningful employment and live happy, productive lives?

It is clear to me that Canada desperately needs what other countries have already put into action: programs to help autistic adults find and maintain work, with autistic people at the helm.

Too often, we are left out of the decision making process.

As an autistic adult, who is currently looking for work, I am trying to help with this petition.

I am going out on a limb and doing this by myself; I think my goal is honest and straightforward. I know these are challenging times with the global pandemic, but I hope your readers can find some time to quickly sign it.

Let’s help ensure a bright future for autistic youth and ensure autistic adults can use their unique abilities, skills and interests to help others in an accepting workplace.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

You may find my petition online at: https://petitions.ourcommons.ca. Enter “e-2399” in the search bar.

Cameron A. Straughan

Goderich, Ontario

