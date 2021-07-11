”Is there anything that can make life impossible on Earth?” writes Warren Watson. Photo: Clay Banks/Unsplash

”Is there anything that can make life impossible on Earth?” writes Warren Watson. Photo: Clay Banks/Unsplash

Photosynthesis is good

Letter to the Editor from Warren Watson of Warfield

You take a rock, orbit it around a light source called a sun, and eventually after millions of years, life appears.

What key ingredients were needed for a successful experiment to take a lifeless rock and create a carbon-based lifeform?

One of those intelligent lifeforms may guess oxygen (O2) and water (H2O).

He would be close.

The answer is carbon dioxide (CO2), and H2O.

From the miracle of photosynthesis, the experiment is a success.

Photosynthesis in plants with chlorophyll takes the energy of the sun and converts CO2 and H2O to sugar (C6H12O6) and O2.

Like magic, life is possible because the energy of the sun has been converted to a form usable by all life on earth.

Without CO2, life is impossible.

Oxygen was not even needed since it is a product of the reaction.

Photosynthesis is indeed good.

Is there anything that may make life impossible on Earth?

Yes, if intelligent lifeforms attack CO2.

Because of the nature of mankind, the experiment can still be a failure.

Warren Watson

Warfield

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Politics influencing COVID-19 decisions

Just Posted

Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. He has been interviewed on more than 50 Canadian radio stations as well as television in Canada and the United States. Photo: Submitted
Embrace the Kootenay summer night for all it has to offer

”Is there anything that can make life impossible on Earth?” writes Warren Watson. Photo: Clay Banks/Unsplash
Photosynthesis is good

Have you ever felt like giving up? Maybe that’s where you are today, but God gives us hope. Photo: Hugo Fergusson/Unsplash
Yet

How long with this duck take to float down Kootenay Lake? Make your guess to support the Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Department. Photo: Submitted
Whatever floats your duck: Annual Duck Race takes place July 24