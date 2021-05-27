“With appropriate funding, ANKORS would be willing to consider operating an OPS in Trail.” Photo: Tyler Harper

“With appropriate funding, ANKORS would be willing to consider operating an OPS in Trail.” Photo: Tyler Harper

Please remember people who use substances are people first

Letter from the Trail Community Action Team

Dear Concerned Citizens,

We echo the concern that you and many others in Trail show for our vulnerable residents.

Read more: Message from Concerned Trail Citizens

The city is making a concerted effort to address the serious issues that face our homeless, and those with mental health and substance use issues. Some of the points you make in your letter of May 20 are valid, however we would like to correct some misconceptions.

We agree that there is a pressing need for temporary housing for the homeless.

A number of groups are working towards a longer-term solution, but permanent supportive housing is likely some time off and people need a secure place to live in the meantime. Any solution to housing must include the views of the people who will be living there.

Our group is very open to pursuing these discussions.

Some of the measures mentioned by the city will not be effective, as you point out.

Lights and cameras in the alley have been tried before, to no effect.

Further, they would be very expensive, as pointed out by the city’s own Director of Public Works, Chris McIsaac, at the April 19 meeting of the Governance and Operations Committee.

Similarly, moving dumpsters will inconvenience businesses and do nothing to support the people in need of help right now.

The funds directed to these efforts would be far better spent on an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS).

To correct the misconceptions in the May 20th letter, experience shows that OPSs do not attract people who use substances to an area. They deal with substance use disorder as the health issue it is, providing the supports and safe supply required to prevent death and stabilize people to guide them towards healing and recovery.

The safe injection site proposed would be an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS), which does not require federal approval in British Columbia and would serve as a centre for harm reduction.

An OPS allows people to use their illicit substances while monitored by trained professionals who can intervene in case of overdose.

It provides drug testing services and harm reduction supplies, such as naloxone kits and clean needles, which prevent the transmission of blood-borne diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C.

The OPS would also offer mental health and addictions counselling and substance use treatment referrals, and other health services. There has never been a death reported at any OPS or safe injection site in Canada.

Canada’s first safe injection site (Insite), opened in Vancouver in 2003. It was extensively evaluated. Among the findings:

– After 24 months, almost one-quarter of participants (23%) had ceased injection substance use;

– Over half (57%) of participants had entered addiction treatment programs.

Insite also benefited the community in the following ways:

– Injecting in public places was reduced by half;

– There were 60% fewer publicly discarded needles and other injection related litter;

– There was less call on emergency medical and police services, allowing them to focus on other emergencies;

– The spread of infectious diseases, such as HIV and HEP C, was significantly reduced, providing further savings in healthcare costs.

There was a 25% decline in vehicle break-ins and theft, and no increases in drug trafficking, assaults/robbery or other crimes commonly linked to substance use.

OPS sites can be run by community organizations, with or without support from health authorities.

ANKORS has operated an OPS site in Nelson since 2018 and also offers harm reduction services in Cranbrook. During that time, they have prevented many overdose deaths.

With appropriate funding, ANKORS would be willing to consider operating an OPS in Trail.

The Canadian Substance Use Costs and Harms Scientific Working Group conducted a study in 2014 in which it found the healthcare costs of substance use to be $1,050 cost per person in BC or $4.9 billion, with opioid use responsible for about 10% of that amount. (This figure does not include costs to the criminal justice system, lost productivity, or costs associated with motor vehicle incidents, fires, or other harms of substance use.)

Deaths due to opioid use have increased five-fold since 2014, overdose incidents many times more than that, so the cost of health services is now likely many times more than this figure. Nevertheless, using 2014 figures, the cost in health services of opioid use in Trail, with a population of about 8,000 people, is $800,000 per year. Supporting an OPS would cost about $100,000 per year.

Operating an OPS in Trail is clearly an effective solution, both financially and in terms of the benefit to the community and people who use substances.

Please remember that people who use substances are people first.

Many who currently or formerly used substances live stable lives and make valuable contributions to our communities. We owe it to everyone to invest in this life-and community-saving facility.

Signed,

The Trail Community Action Team (Partners that are skilled in the care of people who use substances)

Diana Daghofer and Tammy Mclean, Moms Stop the Harm

Lisa Kavaloff, REDUN, Trail

Amber Streukens and Alex Sherstobitoff, ANKORS

Sheila Adcock, Career Development Services

Letter to the Editor

Just Posted

“With appropriate funding, ANKORS would be willing to consider operating an OPS in Trail.” Photo: Tyler Harper
Please remember people who use substances are people first

Letter from the Trail Community Action Team

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is urging locals to put food sources away in all Trail neighbourhoods. The detachment commander snapped these photos this past weekend and is asking Tadanac residents to make noises to scare this mother and cub off into the wild. “The conservation officer has been called and [the bears] may get put down due to human-animal conflict,” he advises. Photos: Mike Wicentowich
Spike in bear sightings prompts strong reminder to all households in Trail and Rossland

Cheyanna Shypitka is the new Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo
Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

A travel trailer fire on Victoria Day is considered suspicious. Photo: Castlegar Fire Department
Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried the restrictions, including those on international travel may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Most Read