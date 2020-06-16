Do you have a letter for us? Email at editor@trailtimes.ca.

Reader responds to “open letter”

Letter to the Editor from Raymond Masleck

As a cyclist, I think W.K. Cycling Coalition president Anna Lamb Yorski should find better ways to use her time than writing rambling, emotive “open letters” to the newspapers and residents of the region.

(“All road users have a role in safety” – Tuesday, June 9.)

While The Times headline succinctly makes her case, she instead focuses on trying to muzzle the RCMP because a spokesman pointed out in a story on a traffic accident that a sign indicating cyclists should dismount and use the sidewalk means it would be a good idea if they dismounted and used the sidewalk.

She asserts that “the comments (of the RCMP) would not have been considered acceptable if those injured or killed had been the victims in any other type of incident, and the comments add to the suffering of victims families and the broader community.”

I wonder if she reads anything other than cycling association newsletters and her Facebook feed?

Police commenting to reporters are continually noting that “alcohol was a factor” in traffic accidents, that drivers made an “unsafe left turn” or that houses and vehicles broken into were not locked.

Blaming the victims?

No, it is part of a decades-old initiative known as community policing which, among others things, involves trying to educate the public in ways other than beating them over the head with billy clubs.

Are there many people out there that need to be better informed on how they can drive in a safer and more thoughtful manner? Certainly?

But commentaries that reinforce the not-uncommon notion that cyclists are a bunch of flakes is part of the problem, not the solution.

By the way, I had one of my bikes stolen this spring because I forgot to close the garage door when I drove out, slowly, looking both ways.

If the crime had made the police briefs, I would not have been offended by the usual reminder that people should keep their valuables locked at all times.

Raymond Masleck

Warfield

Letters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great concern, opposition to proposed Kootenay ski resort
Next story
Kootenay Columbia educators committed to inclusion

Just Posted

Kootenay Columbia educators committed to inclusion

Letter to the Editor from School District 20 leaders

Reader responds to “open letter”

Letter to the Editor from Raymond Masleck

Drivesmart column: Learn to yield and make roadway safer

Sometimes through traffic does have to yield to those who are trying to enter or leave the highway.

Recognizing signs of elder abuse

Tips from the BC Better Business Bureau

Independent online schools criticize provincial funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada

Gold medal Paralympian and two-time world champion, Evans coaches archery in the East Kootenay region

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Cranbrook bylaw concerned about cat antics

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Most Read