Red flags raised over changes at Christina Lake public beach

Letter to the Editor from K. B. Gresley-Jones, Christina Lake

To the editor

A few months ago I contacted the MLA’s office for Boundary-Similkameen and his office advised me that there were no plans to make any changes to the public beach area at Christina Lake.

We now know that plans are underway for the addition of both full service and walk-in tent camping sites in this park.

It is disturbing that since this park is right in the middle of a residential area, that input was not sought and information was not shared with local residents.

Why not just be upfront?

Local residents have a right to know when the people they elect to represent them make plans or are aware of plans that will have a significant impact on our town and way of life.

There is no doubt B.C. needs more campgrounds and Christina Lake is a beautiful location.

Before the days of the Gladstone Campground (known by some as Texas Point) anyone could go swimming at the little public beaches up there.

Now it is for those who camp in that campground.

Is that going to be so for the south end?

In the feedback I got from B.C. Parks they said: “…construction is targeted to begin no earlier then Sept. 10 to accommodate our existing permit holders and maintain public access through this summer season.”

So by not keeping us informed we make assumptions, we guess, and that is usually dangerous.

Does “maintain public access through this summer season” mean that’s the end for public access to our one and only public beach?

It would sure be nice to get some honest answers on this because as it “heats up” it will not go away.

K. B. Gresley-Jones

Christina Lake, B.C.

