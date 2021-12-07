‘Respect and Connect’ will benefit the Greater Trail community

In my view; this is especially relevant for your readers who report feeling uncomfortable in downtown Trail: Respect and Connect: A Better community for us all.
A presentation by Ryan Dowd — it’ll benefit us all.
TDAC (arts council) staff friend showed me the flier and I want to help get the word out.
One can get more information and register at selkirk.ca/respect-and-connect.
A Zoom registration will show up. For organization I put: selkirk.ca and it worked.
If you haven’t done Zoom before, I’m very challenged in the area of tech and I have learned to do it, so that verifies it is not hard.
These days it is so worth learning to do Zoom.
If you are a business or organization, make this accessible to all your employees..
All who value community and would like to value all of our community: this is an awesome opportunity being offered us on a silver platter.
I registered for free.
(It is free for everyone.)
Do it for the good of our community and for yourself.
I wish to thank Selkirk College, Trail and District Arts Council, Trail and District Public Library, BCGEU, SCFA, Trail Community Action Team and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.
Hoping for a huge participation. Thank you.
Sincerely,
RaNae Nicholls
20 yr resident of Trail, recently retired
addictionsCity of TrailColumbia BasinHomelessnessLetter to the Editormental health