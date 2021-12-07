‘Respect and Connect’ will benefit the Greater Trail community

Letter to the Editor from RaNae Nicholls

Reader is hoping for a lot of locals to participate in the free educational series via Zoom by Ryan Dowd. Photo: Unsplash

In my view; this is especially relevant for your readers who report feeling uncomfortable in downtown Trail: Respect and Connect: A Better community for us all.

A presentation by Ryan Dowd — it’ll benefit us all.

Read more: Live in the West Kootenay? Consider joining virtual series addressing local homelessness issues

TDAC (arts council) staff friend showed me the flier and I want to help get the word out.

One can get more information and register at selkirk.ca/respect-and-connect.

A Zoom registration will show up. For organization I put: selkirk.ca and it worked.

If you haven’t done Zoom before, I’m very challenged in the area of tech and I have learned to do it, so that verifies it is not hard.

These days it is so worth learning to do Zoom.

If you are a business or organization, make this accessible to all your employees..

All who value community and would like to value all of our community: this is an awesome opportunity being offered us on a silver platter.

I registered for free.

(It is free for everyone.)

Do it for the good of our community and for yourself.

I wish to thank Selkirk College, Trail and District Arts Council, Trail and District Public Library, BCGEU, SCFA, Trail Community Action Team and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Hoping for a huge participation. Thank you.

Sincerely,

RaNae Nicholls

20 yr resident of Trail, recently retired

addictionsCity of TrailColumbia BasinHomelessnessLetter to the Editormental health