Rural Empowered Drug Users Network; We are people who care

Letter from REDUN, former and/or current drug users, family, friends, and supporters/allies

Hello.

We would like to respond to the article “Trail council faces residents fed up with crime,” published in the Trail Times Aug. 25, 2020.

First, I would like to introduce ourselves as REDUN.

We are Rural Empowered Drug Users Network (REDUN). We are a group of former and/or current drug users, their family, friends, and supporters/allies.

We are people who care.

We have feelings. We have ideas. We have talents.

We care about each other, our local issues, and our community.

We regularly participate and contribute in positive ways and want to help.

We are actively involved in Nelson, Trail, Castlegar and Grand Forks B.C.

We agree that Trail has some issues that people are concerned about.

These same issues can be found in every small town and city across the country.

We have people that are homeless, and we have drug use and crime.

This is not something new, but it has gotten far worse.

We are facing an overdose crisis in B.C., compounded by a pandemic.

We have an endless list of problems.

We want to help find solutions.

What I am seeing is that locals just want to lump it all as crime, dial 911 and think that it will disappear.

There must be a better solution for everyone.

We are all a part of this community and we are not going away either.

We need to come together as a community to find solutions as a group.

We need to be a part of the dialogue.

We need to educate ourselves and others to tackle the issues.

Just because someone is an addict or homeless does not make them a criminal.

I see it all the time.

The way some people treat us, follow us around, whisper to each other.

Treating people like this pushes them further away.

It is frustrating, it is dismissive, and it is so wrong.

We are all brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and friends.

We need more compassion and love.

We need to talk together, get to know us, let us know you.

Get involved, we want to help too.

I will be putting up some flyers wherever I can for info on our local meetings.

We are also planning a community walk to help clean up in Trail over the coming months.

Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms gives us all the fundamental right to life, liberty, and security of the person.

We all have the right to be here.

We are here.

Together we can make the changes we want to see and improve quality of life for everyone.

Thanks for listening and we hope to hear what you have to say too.

If you are interested in helping or learning more, please email redun.bc@gmail.com.

Thank you for your time, compassion, care for our community, and willingness to work together to seek solutions.

Trail REDUN members

