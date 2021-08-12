Silver Screen drive-in offers pandemic reprieve – check it out!

Letter to the Editor from RaNae Nicholls, Trail

The Trail and District Arts Council and Royal Theatre are offering a reprieve from the pandemic with the Silver Screen Drive-in. Image: Trail-arts.com

Great opportunity being missed!

It makes me sad.

The arts council and Royal Theatre offer us a reprieve during the pandemic.

And very few are attending.

My husband and I are so happy to be attending the drive-in movies on the Trail and District Arts Council’s inflatable silver screen behind Waneta Mall.

Thursdays are adult movies similar to what one might have found pre-pandemic at the Royal Theatre for the Sunday afternoon art council movie.

Someone told me they’d heard it was super expensive.

But — one car with one driver is only $12 then $12 each from there.

We’ve immensely enjoyed the three we’ve attended.

The one this Thursday looks really good too. (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Check on line before the movie to determine if it’s cancelled due to smoke or other acts of nature.

For more info go to: https://trail-arts.com.

Please support this awesome offering. I want it to be able to continue operating.

Here’s to August and September drive-in movies!

RaNae Nicholls,

Trail

Letter to the Editor