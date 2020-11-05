Sound your horn to help save B.C. birds

To the Editor,
I feel compelled to report the following observance from Thursday, Oct. 29th, which I made while travelling over the Nancy Greene Summit.
In travelling mid-morning, I came upon many flocks of small winter birds on the road picking up sand.
Sounding my horn did have the birds take flight off the road.
However, I would see one or two in each bunch that were dead, having been hit by cars.
Well, one or two out of a flock of 30 or 40 birds killed is bad enough, but I came upon what must have been 50 or 60 dead birds littering the road near the summit.
I assume they were hit by some freight or logging truck.
Now, if the simple action of drivers sounding their horns saves these birds, then is it not a good idea to have province-wide highway signage instructing the action?
At the rate of road kill I saw in just one day, it’s not going to be too long before there won’t be any birds to save.
Respectfully submitted,
Gord DeRosa
Trail
P.S. There is a homemade sign posted on a tree at Mud Lake with a similar message – thanks.