Sound your horn to help save B.C. birds

Letter to the Editor from Gord DeRosa of Trail

Redpolls, pine siskins, pine and evening grosbeaks (pictured), and sometimes crossbills (red or white-winged) are the most common “suicide birds.” They form small or large flocks during fall and winter and consider B.C. highways prime habitat during the worst of the year. Photo: Jim Merritt

To the Editor,

I feel compelled to report the following observance from Thursday, Oct. 29th, which I made while travelling over the Nancy Greene Summit.

In travelling mid-morning, I came upon many flocks of small winter birds on the road picking up sand.

Sounding my horn did have the birds take flight off the road.

However, I would see one or two in each bunch that were dead, having been hit by cars.

Well, one or two out of a flock of 30 or 40 birds killed is bad enough, but I came upon what must have been 50 or 60 dead birds littering the road near the summit.

I assume they were hit by some freight or logging truck.

Now, if the simple action of drivers sounding their horns saves these birds, then is it not a good idea to have province-wide highway signage instructing the action?

At the rate of road kill I saw in just one day, it’s not going to be too long before there won’t be any birds to save.

Respectfully submitted,

Gord DeRosa

Trail

P.S. There is a homemade sign posted on a tree at Mud Lake with a similar message – thanks.

