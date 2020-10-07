(Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash)

Support Kootenay #ShopLocal gift certificate program

Program targets the changing business environment due to COVID-19

I’m excited to share with you that Kootenay Savings, together with Columbia Valley, East Kootenay Community, Grand Forks, Heritage, and Nelson and District Credit Unions have teamed up to fund an innovative online gift certificate marketplace designed to support our local small business community.

The website – supportlocalbc.com – allows the public to purchase gift cards – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going directly to the businesses – and all independently owned local businesses across the Boundary Country, Columbia Valley, and Kootenay regions can now participate in this program for free.

The “Support Local BC” program was originally launched as a response to the changing business environment of COVID-19 and allows participating businesses to sell gift certificates online, at no cost to them.

There are no fees for business owners at any point.

Since its launch in April, more than $400,000 in gift cards have been purchased, and communities of all sizes are seeing the benefit.

Now, more than ever, supporting local is an investment in our communities and ensures everyone can thrive and prosper.

Thanks to this collaborative Credit Union sponsorship, all independently owned local businesses, across the Boundary Country, Columbia Valley, and Kootenay regions can now participate in this program for free.

Businesses wishing to participate in the program can visit – www.supportlocalbc.com/pages/submit-yourbusiness to get started.

Gift certificates are available in $10, $25, $50 and $100 denominations.

Anyone wishing to make a purchase can do so anytime by visiting – https://supportlocalbc.com.

Aron Burke Community Liaison, Kootenay Savings.

kootenay

