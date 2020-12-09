Interior Health has COVID-19 testing sites in Trail and Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline

Interior Health has COVID-19 testing sites in Trail and Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline

Take COVID-19 seriously urge Kootenay docs

“Your doctors would like you to understand we do now have Covid cases here”

Kootenay doctors are urging area residents to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“Your doctors would like you to understand we do now have COVID cases here,” Dr. Ellen Smart wrote to the Castlegar News.

“It is a difficult time to ask you to redouble your efforts to keep our cases low. It is especially important now as our hospitals are already struggling with capacity issues as the winter months bring more usual illnesses.

“Your patience, practices and kindness have been keeping us well for a long time. Please circle the wagons, including support for families affected for just a little longer.”

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 26, there have been 70 test-positive cases of COVID-19 in the Kootenay Boundary health service delivery area. In the two week period spanning Nov. 13 to Nov. 26 there were 13. Regional statistics are updated weekly.

Local health area statistics are only updated monthly, and the most recent data available covers January through October. During that time frame there were 10 cases in Castlegar, 10 cases in Trail, 12 cases in Nelson, two in Arrow Lakes, three in Grand Forks and three in Creston.

The Kootenay Boundary health service area is part of Interior Health (IH). IH numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks with more than 570 active cases as of Dec. 2.

There are now at least 46 cases associated with a community cluster in Revelstoke. B.C. Premier John Horgan disclosed on Dec. 2 that the cluster was associated with people travelling to the area for skiing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also noted that another Interior cluster was linked to sports travel after a hockey team visited Alberta. Henry said “dozens” of people have been affected and the virus has spread in the community, but she did not say which community.

Testing is available for people with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea and headache.

Tests can be scheduled by calling 1-877-740-7747 or online through Interior Health.

RELATED: COVID-19 case confirmed at Castlegar secondary school


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health leaders address report on racism in health care

Just Posted

Masked City of Trail employees Derrick Simister and John Harper are making room for a third window installation at the Trail Memorial Centre, while adhering to the mandatory masks policy put into effect two weeks ago by the city. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council makes masks mandatory, approves new plow truck

City in need of a new plow truck after motor goes during the year’s first snowfall last month

The class of ‘68 is helping with the Trail high school’s Chromebook Fund.
J. L. Crowe Class of ‘68 lays down Chromebook challenge

Chromebook provides access to Google Classroom, so all students can access educational opportunities

Interior Health has COVID-19 testing sites in Trail and Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Take COVID-19 seriously urge Kootenay docs

“Your doctors would like you to understand we do now have Covid cases here”

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Navy Cadets of Yore …

Check out the Thursday editions of the Trail Times for our historical feature called Trail Blazers

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Most Read