Teck already funding work south of border

I wanted to clarify some information in the October 4 article in the Trail Times ‘Fleet from Teck American Anchors in Trail’ regarding funding in relation to the remedial investigation and feasibility study (RI/FS) of the Upper Columbia River that is currently underway.

The article suggests that Teck may at some point be required to provide funding to Washington State, the Colville and Spokane Tribes and the U.S. Department of Interior in connection with the RI/FS. In fact, Teck is already funding the participation of those parties in the RI/FS process.

Including that funding, since 2006, we have spent over US$110 million on studies of the Upper Columbia River, showing in general that the water in the Columbia River is clean, fish are as safe to eat as fish from other water bodies in Washington State, and beaches are safe for recreational activities.

We are committed to completing the remedial investigation study to fully assess potential risks to human health or the environment due to contaminants associated with Trail’s historic discharges to the Columbia River and, if necessary, to take action to address them.

Kris McCaig

Manager,

Environment and Public Affairs

Teck American Incorporated