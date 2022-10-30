“Realizing inspiration and motivation can come from many ways, mine came almost exclusively from the teachers I had,” writes Ron McDougall. Photo: Unsplash

‘Thank you to all the teachers’

Realizing inspiration and motivation can come from many ways, mine came almost exclusively from the teachers I had.

From Sunningdale, Elementary, Trail Junior High, and J.L. Crowe. I am so so grateful to all of them.

It was my teachers that convinced me I would make an excellent tradesman.

Today I have a Red Seal Certification in both the machinist and millwright trades.

I also have two federal licences in Non Destructive Testing.

I owe all this to my teachers.

One common theme they all shared was at the end of every class they had this message:

“If you did not understand the lesson today, if you are having trouble comprehending the subject matter, come and see me after class or after the school day and I will help you.”

Teachers have such an enormous impact on young people.

Teachers can save lives.

In closing, I just want to express my heartfelt thank you to all the teachers I had.

The most under-rated, under-paid profession on earth.

Ron McDougall (retired),

Trail

