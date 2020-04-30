Thank you to educators, families and students for adapting to this new reality

Education Week has just passed, and there’s no better time to thank all of the teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, and students in our community who are working incredibly hard to adapt to the new reality of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This change presents challenges for many – parents working and balancing home life, teachers developing remote lesson plans to fit different students’ needs, and students looking for new ways to stay connected to their friends.

So many are meeting these new demands with grace and compassion.

We all know how adaptable and resilient parents and educators are in the best of times, and through these difficult times, they have shown this in more ways than ever before.

We are so proud of our educators, parents, and students who are teaching us all lessons in resiliency and community.

In the Kootenays, one amazing example has been that of teachers from School Districts 8 and 20 working with local business owners and the MIDAS lab at the new Selkirk Technology Access Centre (STAC) to produce personal protective equipment for medical and essential workers on school 3D printers.

This type of example of people coming together and selflessly using what they have to help others is inspiring to all of us, especially our students.

While teachers roll out formal ongoing learning programs, parents may be looking for educational activities too.

Please check out the Ministry of Education’s Keep Learning website at www.openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning.

This website has grade-specific learning activities for your kids.

Thank you all for everything you are doing to bring out the best in our kids and help our communities through these unprecedented times.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West

Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston